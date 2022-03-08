Has IHI CORP (IHICY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. IHI CORP (IHICY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

IHI CORP is one of 224 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IHI CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHICY's full-year earnings has moved 31.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, IHICY has gained about 17.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -12.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that IHI CORP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.1%.

In Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, IHI CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17% this year, meaning that IHICY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to IHI CORP and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

