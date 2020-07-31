Has IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

IDEXX Laboratories is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 903 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. IDXX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX's full-year earnings has moved 1.53% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, IDXX has gained about 43.26% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.97% on average. This shows that IDEXX Laboratories is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, IDXX is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 97 individual companies and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.55% so far this year, so IDXX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to IDXX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

