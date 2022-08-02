Has IBEX Limited (IBEX) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has IBEX Limited (IBEX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

IBEX Limited is one of 329 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IBEX Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBEX's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that IBEX has returned about 42.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -17.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that IBEX Limited is outperforming its peers so far this year.

TOPCON (TOPCF) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.7%.

For TOPCON, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, IBEX Limited belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 40% so far this year, so IBEX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, TOPCON belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 180-stock industry is currently ranked #129. The industry has moved -27.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track IBEX Limited and TOPCON. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

