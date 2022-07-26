Has i3 Verticals (IIIV) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has i3 Verticals (IIIV) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

i3 Verticals is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 665 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. i3 Verticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIIV's full-year earnings has moved 28.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, IIIV has gained about 16.3% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -27.3%. This means that i3 Verticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.5%.

The consensus estimate for NeoPhotonics' current year EPS has increased 800% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, i3 Verticals belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 148 individual stocks and currently sits at #132 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 50.4% this year, meaning that IIIV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NeoPhotonics, however, belongs to the Semiconductor - Communications industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #198. The industry has moved +2.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track i3 Verticals and NeoPhotonics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

