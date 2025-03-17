Has Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Huron Consulting (HURN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Huron Consulting is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 289 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Huron Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HURN has returned 18.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Huron Consulting is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Logility Supply Chain Solutions (LGTY). The stock has returned 28.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Logility Supply Chain Solutions' current year EPS has increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Huron Consulting belongs to the Consulting Services industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.9% so far this year, so HURN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Logility Supply Chain Solutions falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 151 stocks and is ranked #67. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.2%.

Huron Consulting and Logility Supply Chain Solutions could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (LGTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.