Has Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Huron Consulting Group (HURN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Huron Consulting Group is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HURN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN's full-year earnings has moved 3.47% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HURN has gained about 28.77% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 27.58%. This shows that Huron Consulting Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HURN belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track HURN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

