Has Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Huron Consulting (HURN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Huron Consulting is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 321 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Huron Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HURN has moved about 22.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -27.3%. This shows that Huron Consulting is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Ritchie Bros. (RBA) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.9%.

Over the past three months, Ritchie Bros.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Huron Consulting belongs to the Consulting Services industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 29.9% so far this year, so HURN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ritchie Bros. falls under the Auction and Valuation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -24.5%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Huron Consulting and Ritchie Bros. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

