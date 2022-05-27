Has Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hudson Technologies is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 229 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 475% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HDSN has gained about 118.5% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 16.4%. This shows that Hudson Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Reliance Steel (RS). The stock has returned 22.8% year-to-date.

In Reliance Steel's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 73.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hudson Technologies is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 26.6% so far this year, so HDSN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Reliance Steel, however, belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #43. The industry has moved +8.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Hudson Technologies and Reliance Steel as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

