Has Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hudson Technologies (HDSN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hudson Technologies is one of 224 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 225% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HDSN has moved about 30.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -10.5%. This means that Hudson Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO). The stock is up 10% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Fusion Fuel Green PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hudson Technologies is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.1% so far this year, so HDSN is performing better in this area. Fusion Fuel Green PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Hudson Technologies and Fusion Fuel Green PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

