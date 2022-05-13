Has Hudson Global (HSON) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hudson Global (HSON) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hudson Global is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 319 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hudson Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSON's full-year earnings has moved 27.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HSON has returned about 15.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -27.6%. This means that Hudson Global is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Huron Consulting (HURN) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.7%.

In Huron Consulting's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hudson Global is a member of the Outsourcing industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.1% so far this year, meaning that HSON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Huron Consulting falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hudson Global and Huron Consulting as they could maintain their solid performance.

