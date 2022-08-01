Has Hubbell (HUBB) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hubbell (HUBB) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Hubbell is one of 229 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hubbell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBB's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HUBB has returned about 5.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -14.7%. This shows that Hubbell is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 100.7%.

The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies' current year EPS has increased 76.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hubbell belongs to the Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.2% so far this year, meaning that HUBB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hudson Technologies, however, belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #148. The industry has moved -25.1% so far this year.

Hubbell and Hudson Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.