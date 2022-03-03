Has Hub Group (HUBG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hub Group (HUBG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Hub Group is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hub Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBG's full-year earnings has moved 27.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HUBG has gained about 0.9% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 3.4%. This means that Hub Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, USA Truck (USAK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.4%.

Over the past three months, USA Truck's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hub Group belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7% so far this year, so HUBG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, USA Truck belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved -9.2% year to date.

Hub Group and USA Truck could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

