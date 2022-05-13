Has H&R Block (HRB) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has H&R Block (HRB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

H&R Block is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. H&R Block is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRB's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HRB has returned about 29.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -32%. This means that H&R Block is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3%.

In Playa Hotels & Resorts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 175% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, H&R Block is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.9% so far this year, meaning that HRB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Playa Hotels & Resorts falls under the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #58. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to H&R Block and Playa Hotels & Resorts as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.