Has HP (HPQ) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of HP (HPQ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HP is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HPQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPQ's full-year earnings has moved 2.19% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HPQ has moved about 6.91% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 6.23% on a year-to-date basis. This means that HP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HPQ belongs to the Computer - Mini computers industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.52% so far this year, so HPQ is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on HPQ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

