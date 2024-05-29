Has Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Howmet (HWM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Howmet is a member of our Construction group, which includes 94 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HWM has moved about 57.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 8.5%. This means that Howmet is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.6%.

Over the past three months, Louisiana-Pacific's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 50.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Howmet belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.2% so far this year, so HWM is performing better in this area.

Louisiana-Pacific, however, belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #155. The industry has moved -4.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Howmet and Louisiana-Pacific as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

