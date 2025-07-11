Has Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Howmet (HWM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Howmet is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 58 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HWM has returned about 63.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 22.8%. This means that Howmet is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY). The stock has returned 89.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's current year EPS has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Howmet belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.3% this year, meaning that HWM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC falls under the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 33 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.9%.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Howmet and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

