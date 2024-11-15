Has The Honest Company (HNST) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Honest (HNST) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Honest is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 270 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Honest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNST's full-year earnings has moved 23.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HNST has gained about 97% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 11.5%. This means that Honest is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH). The stock is up 33.1% year-to-date.

For Norwegian Cruise Line, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Honest is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12% so far this year, so HNST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 31-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +18% year to date.

Honest and Norwegian Cruise Line could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.