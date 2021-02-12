Has Honda Motor Co. (HMC) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Honda Motor Co. (HMC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Honda Motor Co. is one of 99 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC's full-year earnings has moved 0.26% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HMC has returned about 4.71% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 12.86% on average. This shows that Honda Motor Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, HMC is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.53% so far this year, meaning that HMC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track HMC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.