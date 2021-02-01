Has Hologic (HOLX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hologic (HOLX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Hologic is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 980 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HOLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOLX's full-year earnings has moved 65.41% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HOLX has returned about 9.47% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 3.50%. This means that Hologic is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, HOLX is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 99 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.06% so far this year, so HOLX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

HOLX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

