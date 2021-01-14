Has Hologic (HOLX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hologic (HOLX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hologic is one of 980 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HOLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOLX's full-year earnings has moved 65.41% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HOLX has returned 6.89% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 3.27%. This means that Hologic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, HOLX belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 99 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.49% this year, meaning that HOLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track HOLX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

