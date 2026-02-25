Has Hochschild Mining (HCHDF) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hochschild Mining PLC (HCHDF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hochschild Mining PLC is one of 254 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hochschild Mining PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCHDF's full-year earnings has moved 41.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HCHDF has returned 47.9% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 25.7%. As we can see, Hochschild Mining PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is New Gold (NGD). The stock has returned 40.6% year-to-date.

In New Gold's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 39.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hochschild Mining PLC is a member of the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36% this year, meaning that HCHDF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

New Gold, however, belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved +29.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Hochschild Mining PLC and New Gold as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

