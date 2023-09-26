Has HNI (HNI) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has HNI (HNI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

HNI is one of 329 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HNI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNI's full-year earnings has moved 18% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HNI has returned 18.4% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 8.9%. This shows that HNI is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Fiserv (FI) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.9%.

The consensus estimate for Fiserv's current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, HNI belongs to the Business - Office Products industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.4% so far this year, so HNI is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Fiserv falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #102. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.3%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on HNI and Fiserv as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

