Has Himax Technologies (HIMX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Himax Technologies (HIMX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HIMX and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Himax Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 629 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMX's full-year earnings has moved 141.38% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HIMX has moved about 114.61% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 11.71%. This shows that Himax Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HIMX belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.58% so far this year, meaning that HIMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track HIMX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

