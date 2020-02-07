Has Himax Technologies (HIMX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Himax Technologies (HIMX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Himax Technologies is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMX's full-year earnings has moved 17.07% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HIMX has returned about 75.19% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 7.65%. As we can see, Himax Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, HIMX is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.25% so far this year, so HIMX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on HIMX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

