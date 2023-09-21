Has Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 282 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLT's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HLT has moved about 20.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 7%. As we can see, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, InterContinental Hotels (IHG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.5%.

In InterContinental Hotels' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.4% so far this year, meaning that HLT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. InterContinental Hotels is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and InterContinental Hotels as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

