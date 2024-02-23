Has Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hilton Grand Vacations is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 292 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hilton Grand Vacations is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HGV's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HGV has gained about 15% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2%. This shows that Hilton Grand Vacations is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, H World Group (HTHT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.4%.

For H World Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hilton Grand Vacations belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.3% so far this year, so HGV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. H World Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Hilton Grand Vacations and H World Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

