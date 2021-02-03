Has Hillenbrand (HI) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hillenbrand (HI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hillenbrand is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HI's full-year earnings has moved 17.19% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HI has returned about 6.73% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -3.07% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Hillenbrand is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, HI belongs to the Funeral Services industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.13% so far this year, so HI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on HI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

