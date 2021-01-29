Has HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPR's full-year earnings has moved 112.80% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HPR has gained about 8.73% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 5.69%. This means that HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HPR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.60% this year, meaning that HPR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

HPR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

