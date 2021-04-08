Has Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hibbett Sports (HIBB) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Hibbett Sports is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 41.26% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HIBB has moved about 54.29% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 0.95%. This shows that Hibbett Sports is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, HIBB is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.46% so far this year, so HIBB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HIBB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.