Has Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hibbett Sports (HIBB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hibbett Sports is one of 223 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 11.19% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HIBB has gained about 90% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 21.65% on average. As we can see, Hibbett Sports is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, HIBB is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.08% so far this year, so HIBB is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HIBB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

