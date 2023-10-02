Has HF Sinclair (DINO) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. HF Sinclair (DINO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HF Sinclair is one of 244 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO's full-year earnings has moved 33.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DINO has moved about 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 5.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that HF Sinclair is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Par Petroleum (PARR). The stock has returned 54.6% year-to-date.

For Par Petroleum, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 96.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, HF Sinclair belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.2% so far this year, so DINO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Par Petroleum belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to HF Sinclair and Par Petroleum as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.