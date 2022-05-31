Has HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is HF Sinclair (DINO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HF Sinclair is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO's full-year earnings has moved 129.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DINO has returned 52.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 39.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that HF Sinclair is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Enerplus (ERF) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.7%.

Over the past three months, Enerplus' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, HF Sinclair belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15% so far this year, so DINO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Enerplus belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +59.5% year to date.

HF Sinclair and Enerplus could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

