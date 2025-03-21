Has HF FOODS GROUP (HFFG) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is HF FOODS GROUP INC. (HFFG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HF FOODS GROUP INC. is one of 181 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HF FOODS GROUP INC. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HFFG's full-year earnings has moved 16.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HFFG has returned 10.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 4.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, HF FOODS GROUP INC. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Primo Brands (PRMB). The stock is up 5.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Primo Brands' current year EPS has increased 51.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, HF FOODS GROUP INC. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.9% so far this year, so HFFG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Primo Brands belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #82. The industry has moved +7.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on HF FOODS GROUP INC. and Primo Brands as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HF FOODS GROUP INC. (HFFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.