Has Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is one of 100 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSAI's full-year earnings has moved 866.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HSAI has gained about 23.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -8.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Phinia (PHIN). The stock is up 2.3% year-to-date.

In Phinia's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hesai Group Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.5% so far this year, so HSAI is performing better in this area. Phinia is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hesai Group Sponsored ADR and Phinia as they could maintain their solid performance.

