Has Herc Holdings (HRI) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Herc Holdings (HRI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Herc Holdings is one of 142 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRI's full-year earnings has moved 48.55% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HRI has moved about 62.16% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 9.10% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Herc Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HRI belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #129 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.89% this year, meaning that HRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HRI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

