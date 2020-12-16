Has Herc Holdings (HRI) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Herc Holdings (HRI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Herc Holdings is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRI's full-year earnings has moved 47.50% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HRI has returned about 29.36% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 13.97%. This means that Herc Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, HRI belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.30% so far this year, meaning that HRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HRI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.