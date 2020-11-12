Has Herc Holdings (HRI) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Herc Holdings (HRI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Herc Holdings is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRI's full-year earnings has moved 44.81% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HRI has gained about 9.95% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 9.58%. This means that Herc Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HRI belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.12% so far this year, so HRI is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track HRI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

