Has Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is one of 1161 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEPA's full-year earnings has moved 42.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HEPA has returned 7.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 9.6% on average. This shows that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI). The stock is up 78.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for BioDelivery Sciences International's current year EPS has increased 27.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 540 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16% this year, meaning that HEPA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. BioDelivery Sciences International is also part of the same industry.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

