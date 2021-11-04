Has Henry Schein, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HSIC) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Henry Schein's (NASDAQ:HSIC) stock is up by a considerable 6.4% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Henry Schein's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Henry Schein is:

14% = US$655m ÷ US$4.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Henry Schein's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Henry Schein seems to have a decent ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 18%. Henry Schein was still able to see a decent net income growth of 5.1% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Henry Schein's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 13% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:HSIC Past Earnings Growth November 4th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Henry Schein fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Henry Schein Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Henry Schein doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Henry Schein certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a respectable rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

