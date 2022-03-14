Has Henry Schein (HSIC) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Henry Schein (HSIC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Henry Schein is one of 1160 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Henry Schein is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSIC's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HSIC has moved about 8.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 11.1% on average. This means that Henry Schein is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Innoviva (INVA). The stock is up 9.4% year-to-date.

In Innoviva's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Henry Schein belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.4% so far this year, meaning that HSIC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Innoviva, however, belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #107. The industry has moved -2.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Henry Schein and Innoviva as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.