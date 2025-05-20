Has Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hennes & Mauritz AB is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hennes & Mauritz AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNNMY's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HNNMY has moved about 10.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 3.2% on average. This shows that Hennes & Mauritz AB is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (JRONY). The stock is up 29.6% year-to-date.

In Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hennes & Mauritz AB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.5% so far this year, meaning that HNNMY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA falls under the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #27. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9%.

Hennes & Mauritz AB and Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

