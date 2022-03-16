Has Helmerich & Payne (HP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Helmerich & Payne (HP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Helmerich & Payne is one of 254 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Helmerich & Payne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HP's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HP has returned about 64.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 16.9%. As we can see, Helmerich & Payne is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Cenovus Energy (CVE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.7%.

Over the past three months, Cenovus Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Helmerich & Payne belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 48.5% so far this year, so HP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cenovus Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #2. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.9%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Helmerich & Payne and Cenovus Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.