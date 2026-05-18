Has Helios Technologies (HLIO) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Helios Technologies (HLIO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Helios Technologies is one of 181 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Helios Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLIO's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HLIO has returned about 44% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 12.9%. This shows that Helios Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Luxfer (LXFR) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.3%.

The consensus estimate for Luxfer's current year EPS has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Helios Technologies belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.6% so far this year, so HLIO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Luxfer is also part of the same industry.

Helios Technologies and Luxfer could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.