Has Heico (HEI) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Heico Corporation (HEI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Heico Corporation is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 54 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Heico Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HEI has gained about 29.2% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 19.2%. As we can see, Heico Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Woodward (WWD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 42.2%.

In Woodward's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Heico Corporation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.2% so far this year, so HEI is performing better in this area. Woodward is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Heico Corporation and Woodward. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

