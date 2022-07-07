Has HealthEquity (HQY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has HealthEquity (HQY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HealthEquity is one of 1192 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HealthEquity is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HQY's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HQY has gained about 37.8% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -13.3%. This means that HealthEquity is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI). The stock has returned 7.3% year-to-date.

For Intra-Cellular Therapies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, HealthEquity belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, so HQY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 559-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved -20.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track HealthEquity and Intra-Cellular Therapies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.