Has HCA Healthcare (HCA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has HCA Healthcare (HCA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

HCA Healthcare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1005 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HCA Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HCA has returned about 15.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 3.1% on average. This means that HCA Healthcare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Brookdale Senior Living (BKD). The stock has returned 24.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Brookdale Senior Living's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, HCA Healthcare is a member of the Medical - Hospital industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.5% so far this year, so HCA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Brookdale Senior Living belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +0.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Senior Living. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.