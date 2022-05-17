Has Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Hawaiian Electric (HE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hawaiian Electric is one of 108 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hawaiian Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HE's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HE has gained about 2% so far this year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 0.2%. This means that Hawaiian Electric is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pampa Energia (PAM). The stock is up 2.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Pampa Energia's current year EPS has increased 26.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hawaiian Electric belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 61 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.4% so far this year, so HE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Pampa Energia is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Hawaiian Electric and Pampa Energia. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

