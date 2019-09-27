Has Hasbro (HAS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Hasbro (HAS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hasbro is one of 246 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAS's full-year earnings has moved 5.28% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HAS has gained about 44.49% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 16.28%. This means that Hasbro is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, HAS is a member of the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.55% so far this year, so HAS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to HAS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

