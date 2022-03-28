Has Harley-Davidson (HOG) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Harley-Davidson (HOG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Harley-Davidson is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 126 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Harley-Davidson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG's full-year earnings has moved 15.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HOG has returned about 2.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 12.1% on average. This means that Harley-Davidson is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nikola (NKLA). The stock has returned 2.4% year-to-date.

In Nikola's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Harley-Davidson is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.5% this year, meaning that HOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Nikola is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Harley-Davidson and Nikola. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

