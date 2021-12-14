Has Harley-Davidson (HOG) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Harley-Davidson (HOG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Harley-Davidson is one of 117 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Harley-Davidson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HOG has returned 5% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 4.8%. This shows that Harley-Davidson is outperforming its peers so far this year.

LKQ (LKQ) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 60.2%.

For LKQ, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Harley-Davidson belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.8% this year, meaning that HOG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, LKQ belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved +22.1% year to date.

Harley-Davidson and LKQ could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

